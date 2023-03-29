CAG highlights 'lack of adequate response' of government departments to audit in J&K

Srinagar, March 29: Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has highlighted lack of adequate response of the government departments to audit.

“Principal Accountant General (Audit), Jammu & Kashmir, conducts audit of Government Departments to check for compliance to rules and regulations in transactions and to verify the regularity in maintenance of important accounting and other records as per the prescribed rules and procedures,” the CAG said in its latest report, as reported by GNS.

After these audits, the CAG said, Inspection Reports (IRs) are issued to the Heads of Offices inspected with copies to the next higher authorities.

“Important irregularities and other points detected during inspection, which are not settled on the spot, find place in IRs. Serious irregularities are brought to the notice of the Government by the Office of the PAG (Principal Accountant General),” the audit body said.