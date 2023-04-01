CAG irregularity findings: VC SKUAST says ‘we look towards future’

Srinagar, April 01: Reacting to the observations made by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, the Vice Chancellor of Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir Prof. (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Ganai on Saturday stated the CAG has pointed out irregularities of past years noting that they were yet to receive the report.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at NIELIT Srinagar, the VC said they will look into all the observations made in CAG once they receive the report. "When it comes to our University we are one of the fastest growing universities in efficiency, transparency and building innovations," he said.
Notably, the CAG of India had pointed out irregularities in recruitment process, promotions besides the extension of allowances in Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir and Jammu.
The CAG in its report tabled in the Parliament has revealed that the two Agricultural Universities did not adopt the mandatory Academic Performance Indicators for appointment of teachers as per the guidelines noting that the appointments were made without mandatory NET qualification.
"I must tell you that SKUAST is an emerging University in the Country and our efforts are to forge relationships with the institutions around the Country," he said.
The VC SKUAST-Kashmir further stated that the report has made its observations by taking into account the happenings since the inception of the University.
"But we will correct it if anything wrong has happened. CAG has pointed out irregularities done during past years and we see towards the future. It will be premature to say what action will be taken against those who will be found involved in wrong doings as we have not received the CAG report yet," he said.
He said SKUAST-Kashmir was the lone University out of 1013 institutions in the Country which has got the courage to tell the Government of India that the University wants to reverse the flight of the capital going to other nations.
"Earlier our students would take admission in other states and countries. But now we have international level students in our University," he said.
The VC SKUAST said they signed an MoU with NIELIT with an aim to utilise its strengths and harvest the same for SKUAST University.
"Our motive is to focus on how we can come together and move into the revolution driven by AI and robotic technology. GoI is paying a lot of attention towards building NIELIT and as JK Government is itself coming fast in digital governance," he said.
He said SKUAST-Kashmir has a pivotal role to introduce digital agriculture in the Valley.