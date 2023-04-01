CAG irregularity findings: VC SKUAST says ‘we look towards future’

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at NIELIT Srinagar, the VC said they will look into all the observations made in CAG once they receive the report. "When it comes to our University we are one of the fastest growing universities in efficiency, transparency and building innovations," he said.

Notably, the CAG of India had pointed out irregularities in recruitment process, promotions besides the extension of allowances in Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir and Jammu.

The CAG in its report tabled in the Parliament has revealed that the two Agricultural Universities did not adopt the mandatory Academic Performance Indicators for appointment of teachers as per the guidelines noting that the appointments were made without mandatory NET qualification.

"I must tell you that SKUAST is an emerging University in the Country and our efforts are to forge relationships with the institutions around the Country," he said.

The VC SKUAST-Kashmir further stated that the report has made its observations by taking into account the happenings since the inception of the University.