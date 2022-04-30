CAG pulls up SED over non-utilisation of funds for civil works

A CAG report “Compliance Audit of Social, General, Economic and Revenue Sectors” for the year ending March 31, 2020 has also revealed that the lack of planning, monitoring and coordination between different offices of SED resulted in blocking of Rs 21.48 crore for around four years.

The CAG said the project director erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) released funds under civil works (capital component) plan 2016-17, to the directors of School Education Jammu and Kashmir without any action plan for its utilisation which resulted in blocking of Rs 21.48 crore.