California University medical fellow interacts with Islamia College students

Srinagar, Dec 21: In continuation to the interdisciplinary science colloquium which has become an important affair in the Islamia College of Science and Commerce for the PG Departments of Zoology, Botany and Chemistry, the organising department welcomed the guest speaker, Dr.Abhilasha Joshi, Research Fellow, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco.
In this connection today, PG Department of Zoology organised an interactive session in the campus. Professor Zahida Mehraj, HOD, Zoology welcomed the guest speaker, Dr.Abhilasha Joshi. In her welcome address she expressed that such interactions shall create research passion among the students & fosters conducive atmosphere which gives chance to the students to interact with the leading researchers and scientists besides interdisciplinary teaching faculty. This was all possible due to support of the Principal of the college, Professor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir who supports such academic interactions in the College Campus, the college said.
Dr. Abhilasha Joshi, Research Fellow, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, School of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco in her presentation deliberated at length the importance of Interdisciplinary research. She stressed the importance of such interactions and shared her long research and teaching experience. Her lucid presentation struck the right chord with the students for research and innovation.
She emphasized how a student can exchange and develop better innovation in research.