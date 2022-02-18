Kashmir
Call ERSS service 112 in distress: Police
Srinagar, Feb 18: Police on Friday asked the people in distress to call the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that ERSS is a pan-India integrated single emergency helpline number for various emergency services like Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Medical Services, Social Welfare, and Disaster Management.
“The emergency number ‘112’ provides 24x7 emergency responses and immediate assistance to the callers in distress,” the statement said. “Besides, a special desk for the assistance of women in distress is also functional.”
It said that ERSS was designed to address all emergency signals received from citizens through voice calls, SMS, e-mail, panic SOS signal, and ERSS web portal.