Cancel both papers for ‘level playing field’, Prosecuting Officer aspirants to JKPSC

Srinagar, Mar 2: Aspirants of Prosecuting Officer jobs on Thursday urged Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission to cancel both papers instead of the one and conduct fresh examination to provide “a level playing field” for all.

JKPSC on Wednesday cancelled “paper-II” which is of qualifying nature with further announcement that examination for it will be conducted on March 16.

GNS reported that a number of aspirants called since the announcement was made on Wednesday, alleging that cancelation of only paper-II will provide advantage to those aspirants who have scored better marks in paper-I and that decision “rides roughshod” over others.

“As per the scheme of examination, both the papers have importance of their own. The paper-I score will count only after one qualifies Paper-II,” the aspirants said, adding, “Had the JKPSC not cancelled the paper-II ab-initio, those who are having better score at present in paper-I would not make it to merit list and selection was to be made among those who qualified by having required numbers in paper-II.” Now that JKPSC has chosen to cancel only paper-II, it was providing undue advantage at the cost of others to some aspirants, they said.

“This is clear injustice and unfair with most aspirants,” they said, adding, “It smacks of arbitrariness or to put it in other words, it is irrational and offends the basic requirement of Article 14 of the Constitution.”