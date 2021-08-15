Cancel party registrations of PDP, NC for not unfurling tricolour : BJP

In a statement, Party’s Kashmir Media In-charge, and youth leader Manzoor Bhat said 75th Independence Day has exposed the black sheep in India, and none among the leaders of PDP and NC hoisted the national flag.

He said they are same parties when they were in the power in Jammu and Kashmir; they used to unfurl tricolour at Bakshi Stadium because they were hungry for the political space and now they have shown their true colours.

“Even they have not uttered a single word or wished the people on eve of Independence Day. We urge ECI to make a proper system for observing national importance days and they should cancel the registrations of these parties who skip such events,” Bhat said.