Cancellation of Kashmir Press Club's registration, takeover of premises by J&K admin illegal: PCI

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking his effective intervention in the matter, the PCI also said the administration's move violated basic constitutional rights of the local journalists.

The action was deliberately taken as the elected management committee of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) had announced the date for elections next month, the PCI alleged.

It is our humble request to you that the registration of the Kashmir Press Club and allotment of the club's land and building be restored immediately to protect the freedom of the press in the state, the PCI urged the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor.

The journalists' body also demanded that the obstacles created in conducting fair and peaceful elections, according to schedule, should be removed.

The managing committee of the Press Club of India is deeply concerned that the local administration did not take any cognisance of the appeal made by all of us to you on January 16," it said.