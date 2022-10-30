Cancelled JKSSB exams to be held in November: LG Manoj Sinha

“Now only merit will speak,” the LG Sinha said, adding that in the past three years, 30,000 youth got jobs.

He said, there is no denying the fact that every one can’t get a government job and that’s why the administration started self-employment schemes. “In the past three years, over 5 lakh youth were provided a chance of self-employment,” he said.

He said that the government is conducting the B2V programs under mission youth and providing a chance to 20 youth in every program to learn the skill development. The LG said that J&K is witnessing a change and every individual has to play a part. He said that some people who ruined the lives of thousands of people in J&K in the past 30 years never saw their own children suffer in any way.