Cancelling allotment of Kashmir Press Club shows Govt in poor light: Soz

Srinagar, Jan 22: Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Thursday said J&K administration had shown itself in poor light by cancelling the allotment of office accommodation meant for Kashmir Press Club.
In a statement issued here, Soz said that this was extreme “high handedness” on the part of J&K government.
He said that the administration had behaved in an undemocratic way by cancelling the accommodation of the Kashmir Press Club which was known widely for its smooth conduct of business, as per the law of the land.
“I have information of wide-spread public resentment against this undemocratic action of the administration against the Kashmir Press Club,” Soz said. “What does the J&K administration expect from media in Kashmir? Does it want the media to sing its praises all the time? Isn’t India a democracy? Is Kashmir not a part of Indian democracy?”
He said it was a disservice by the J&K administration to Indian democracy.
“The J&K administration should know that Kashmir also deserves ‘A Free Press’,” he said. “What the J&K administration has done against the press, is totally undemocratic and every person will condemn and reject this action of the government.”