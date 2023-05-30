Candle-light vigils in Anantnag, Pulwama against Deepu Sharma's killing

Srinagar, May 30: Candle-light marches were held in twin south Kashmir districts of Anantnag and Pulwama on Tuesday to denounce the killing of Udhampur resident in a terrorist attack yesterday in Anantnag.
GNS reported that a sizable number of civil society members gathered at prominent locations in Anantnag and Pulwama carrying banners and candles as a mark of protest vis-à-vis the killing of Deepu Sharma on Monday evening.
The local citizens demanded that the assailants be dealt with an iron fist for this unforgivable crime against a particular community and humanity at large.
Sharma, who worked with a circus at an amusement park in south Kashmir's Anantnag district was shot dead by terrorists last night, police said.