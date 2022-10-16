Candle light marches, protests in Kashmir to condemn killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

Srinagar Oct 16: Protest demonstrations and candlelight marches were held on Sunday in Kupwara and Bandipora districts in north Kashmir and Shopian district in the south against the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit yesterday.
As per an official, a demonstration was held in Main town Shopian which saw participation of hundreds of general public of the district.
"General public who participated in the long candle light march across the town shouted slogans against the innocent civilian killing and showed solidarity with the family of the victim," said the official.
Similar demonstrations were held in all three major towns of Bandipora, Sumbal and Gurez. Number of persons including civil society members, traders associations and others participated in the evening marches.
The participants raised slogans against the civilian killing and expressed solidarity with the family of the victim.Later the participants held candle marches at Bandipora, Sumbal and Gurez along prominent chowks of the respective towns.In Kupwara, a rally started from Fountain Point Derzipora Kupwara, went through by pass road and culminated at DC Office Kupwara.
The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Vice Chairman, District Development Council, Kupwara, Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir, Chairman Municipal Council Kupwara, Riyaz Ahmad Mir; president Traders Federation Kupwara, Showkat Masoodi, District President BJP, Abdul Rehman, president Bus Stand Kupwara Mohammad Shafi Mir , MC councilors, PRIs participated in the rally. Slogans like "Stop Innocent Killing"and "Stop Terrorism in Kashmir" were written on banners from elected PRIs and senior citizens of Kupwara district.