Ganderbal: The authorities on Tuesday destroyed a large swathe of Bhang cultivation in Ganderbal district.

A joint team of Police, excise department and SKUAST-K on Tuesday destroyed large swathe of bhang cultivation in Shallabugh, Ganderbal area under the jurisdiction of police station Kheerbawani here.

A police official said continuing with its drive against narcotics in the district the police party destroyed bhang cultivation at Shallabugh area.