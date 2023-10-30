Kashmir

Can’t take things lightly, have to be cautious as threats remain: DGP Dilbag Singh on Srinagar attack

Says officer was playing cricket in the field when he was hit; he is recovering; Launches 160 hi-tech vehicles to be deputed to 43 police stations under OP CAP, Troops in control of border situation despite spurt in infiltration bids; Ceasefire along LoC has brought respite, verifying what led to firing incident at Arnia sector