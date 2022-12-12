Capacity building programme for CUK administrative staff concludes

Ganderbal, Dec 12: The ten-week “online training programme for the administrative staff”, organised by the Centre for Capacity Development of Administrative Staff (CCDAS) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) concluded here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the primary objective of holding such workshops is to further enhance and upgrade the capabilities, skills and capacities of the administrative staff. He described the administrative staff as the backbone of the university set up and underscored the need of conducting frequent capacity building and training programmes for their holistic and overall development. “The administrative staff plays a pivotal role and contributes immensely towards the growth and progress of the university on all fronts,” Prof. M Afzal Zargar added. He said such workshops provide a platform to the employees to interact with each other, to share their work experiences and the problems they confront while dealing with the stakeholders, especially the students.
Addressing the staff, Finance Officer and Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, asked the staff members to do continuous self-assessment, identify the weaknesses, and address them accordingly. He asked the employees to work with utmost dedication, commitment and honesty so that the university would become a higher educational institution par excellence in Jammu and Kashmir.
OSD CCDAS, Dr. Sakina Akhter, who conducted the programme proceedings said the participants constantly interacted with the experts and clarified their issues vis-à-vis different administrative matters. She said more such programmes would be organised in near future. PS to the Registrar, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat proposed the vote of thanks.
During the training programme, several experts from across the country delivered lectures on varied topics including Cadre Recruitment Rules, Office Management, Cyber Security, Financial Management, Human Resource Development, Stress Management, NPS, Employee Empowerment, Management of Educational Institutions and Changing Scenario and other issues concerning the administration.