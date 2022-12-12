Capacity building programme for CUK administrative staff concludes

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the primary objective of holding such workshops is to further enhance and upgrade the capabilities, skills and capacities of the administrative staff. He described the administrative staff as the backbone of the university set up and underscored the need of conducting frequent capacity building and training programmes for their holistic and overall development. “The administrative staff plays a pivotal role and contributes immensely towards the growth and progress of the university on all fronts,” Prof. M Afzal Zargar added. He said such workshops provide a platform to the employees to interact with each other, to share their work experiences and the problems they confront while dealing with the stakeholders, especially the students.