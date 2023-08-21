Capacity building programme on drug abuse held in Budgam

Budgam, Aug 21: The District Administration Budgam in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Office today organised a pivotal capacity building programme for the Heads of Higher Secondary Schools in the district at Beerwah.
The programme was aimed at underscoring commitment to the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction.
On the occasion, experts from the Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience, Srinagar shared their knowledge and insights on the psychological aspects of addiction, offering invaluable guidance on early detection and intervention strategy.
Resources persons from Addiction Treatment Facility, Budgam also provided a comprehensive understanding of the regional nuances in addiction treatment and rehabilitation, ensuring a targeted approach to the problem.
During the programme, engaging workshops facilitated open dialogues, equipping school leaders with practical tools to address substance abuse concerns among students.