Career counseling session for civil service aspirants held

Srinagar, Oct 14: School of Law Society, Kashmir University in collaboration with Internship and Placement Cell, School of Law, organised a day long Career Counselling session for UPSC-CSE preparation.
Professor Beauty Banday, Head and Dean of the School of Law, KU, stressed upon the importance of career counselling programmes for the students.
She added that School of Law is committed to organize such more programmes for honing the skill of budding law students.
Dr. Mohammad Yaseen, Assistant Professor, School of Law and Chairman of the IP Cell, in his address provided a brief profile of the working of the IP cell.
He referred to multiple programmes organized by the IP cell during the current academic year.
Mohsina Irshad Assistant Director Handloom, Jammu, one of the resource persons, of the programme spelt out the preparation strategy for law students.
Having qualified KAS examination with law as one of her subjects, she emphasised upon attending the classes, regularly and taking every law subject, seriously, if one has to excel in the civil services.
Mr. Faz-lul-Haseeb, Director Tourism, who was the guest speaker on the occasion explained in detail the requirements and demands of the competitive exam.
He stressed upon the need for hard work, consistency and discipline if a student has to excel in the civil services examination. He also shared with the audience his strategy for cracking the civil services examination.