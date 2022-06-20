Career counselling workshop held at GD Goenka Public School

"Move Beyond is doing a great service by offering career counseling services to the students at their doorsteps. Effective career counseling and guidance is the requirement for all-round development of students," he said.

On the occasion, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari who was the Guest of Honour’' said career counseling and guidance helps students in a larger way in choosing the right careers.

He said parents often force their views on children and want them to choose a career of their choice.