Career counselling workshop held at GD Goenka Public School

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology's (NIT) Srinagar's 'Move Beyond' -A Career Counselling organization Monday organized a career development workshop titled “Listening to you” with young students at GD Goenka Public School.
The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, who was Chief Guest on the occasion. While addressing the students said that there is a dire need for career guidance in the region.
"Move Beyond is doing a great service by offering career counseling services to the students at their doorsteps. Effective career counseling and guidance is the requirement for all-round development of students," he said.
On the occasion, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari who was the Guest of Honour’' said career counseling and guidance helps students in a larger way in choosing the right careers.
He said parents often force their views on children and want them to choose a career of their choice.
"Our society must look beyond medicine and engineering and approach the world of work with an open mind," Prof. Bukhari said.
He said the idea is to inspire and provide direction to the aspiring students who are in the process of making and shaping their careers.
Prof. Bukhari said such initiatives are need of the hour, urged Move Beyond to continue such workshops in future.
Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar Dr. Saad Parvez expressed his views regarding future career possibilities in a technology-driven world. He also shared how NIT Srinagar is helping startups like Move Beyond to establish their enterprises and address the demands of society through innovation.
CEO Move Beyond and International Certified Career Coach, Sheikh Inayat Ullah said the main of the Move Beyond is to help students make informed career decisions and get them placed in the reputed institutions of the world.