Caregivers receive training at Day Care & Recreation Centre Chanapora

This transformative initiative brought together a diverse group of dedicated individuals including Asha workers from the Health Department, para-legal volunteers from DLSA, Srinagar, social workers from the Department of Social Welfare, and members and volunteers from Hope Organization.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, Dr. Pervaiz Ahmad, Incharge PHC, Chanpora, Sumita Choudhary, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer, South and esteemed members of The Day Care and Recreation Centre for Senior Citizens (Ahate-Waqar), Chanapora.