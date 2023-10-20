Caregivers receive training at Day Care & Recreation Centre Chanapora

Srinagar, Oct 20: In a remarkable collaboration between the Department of Social Welfare, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, and Department of Health, a comprehensive training programme for caregivers was organised at the Day Care and Recreation Centre for Senior Citizens, known as “Ahat-e-Waqar” in Chanapora.
This transformative initiative brought together a diverse group of dedicated individuals including Asha workers from the Health Department, para-legal volunteers from DLSA, Srinagar, social workers from the Department of Social Welfare, and members and volunteers from Hope Organization.
The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, Dr. Pervaiz Ahmad, Incharge PHC, Chanpora, Sumita Choudhary, Tehsil Social Welfare Officer, South and esteemed members of The Day Care and Recreation Centre for Senior Citizens (Ahate-Waqar), Chanapora.
The programme commenced on an auspicious note with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Khazir Mohammad, invoking blessings on the gathering. This spiritual inauguration set the tone for a day of learning, sharing and growth.
Dr. Pervaiz and Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, in their special remarks, emphasised the crucial need for organising such programmes. They acknowledged the critical role that caregivers play in society and commended the collaborative effort of the Department of Social Welfare, DLSA, and the Department of Health to empower and support these essential individuals. The training programme featured a lineup of enlightening presentations by resource persons including Dr. Saqiba, Dr. Laila Sultana, Penal Lawyer of DLSA, Srinagar, Syed Shabana and Mustafa, Incharge of the Old Age Home, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Srinagar.
These experts shared their extensive knowledge and experience in caregiving, offering valuable insights and guidance to the participants.
This training programme for caregivers, under the Atal Vaya Yojna (AVYAY), reflects a step towards fostering a caring and compassionate society, where caregivers are equipped with the knowledge and skills to provide the best possible support to the elderly.
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Javaid Ahmad Beigh, member of Ahat-e-Waqar, expressing gratitude to all the participants and guests for their unwavering commitment to the cause of caregiving.