Carpenter dies two days after falling off rooftop in north Kashmir’s Sopore

Farooq Ahmad Changa, 40, a resident of Changa Mohalla Arampora in Sopore, was building the roof of a house when he slipped and fell down on Tuesday.
GHULAM MUHAMMAD

Sopore, Aug 26: A carpenter, who fell off a rooftop in Mahrajpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district two days ago, died at a Srinagar hospital on Thursday.

Reports said that Farooq Ahmad Changa, 40, son of Habibullah, a resident of Changa Mohalla Arampora Sopore, was building the roof of the house when he slipped and fell down on Tuesday.

Farooq was shifted to sub-district hospital Sopore in an unconscious state where doctors referred him to a hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

However, he succumbed at the Srinagar hospital early this morning, an official said.

