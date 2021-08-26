Carpenter dies two days after falling off rooftop in north Kashmir’s Sopore

Reports said that Farooq Ahmad Changa, 40, son of Habibullah, a resident of Changa Mohalla Arampora Sopore, was building the roof of the house when he slipped and fell down on Tuesday.

Farooq was shifted to sub-district hospital Sopore in an unconscious state where doctors referred him to a hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

However, he succumbed at the Srinagar hospital early this morning, an official said.