Carpenter held for killing Soibugh woman, chopping her body into pieces: police

An official told news agency Kashmir Dot Com that Budgam Police have arrested one person identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Aziz Wani, a resident of Mohanpora Ompora.

The accused, a 45-year-old carpenter, allegedly chopped off the victim's head, sliced her body into pieces and dumped them at different spots in Budgam.

He said that carpenter during questioning has revealed that he has murdered the girl (30) and cut her body into pieces and disposed off at different locations i.e Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden, where from her head and other parts of body were recovered. Police recovered all pieces of the body last night.