Carpenter held for killing Soibugh woman, chopping her body into pieces: police

Srinagar, Mar 12: Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering a woman missing from the last four days from her home in Soibugh area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
An official told news agency Kashmir Dot Com that Budgam Police have arrested one person identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Aziz Wani, a resident of Mohanpora Ompora.
The accused, a 45-year-old carpenter, allegedly chopped off the victim's head, sliced her body into pieces and dumped them at different spots in Budgam.
He said that carpenter during questioning has revealed that he has murdered the girl (30) and cut her body into pieces and disposed off at different locations i.e Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden, where from her head and other parts of body were recovered. Police recovered all pieces of the body last night.
A police officer while confirming the incident told KDC that the accused person was arrested, all the body parts were recovered from locations and further investigation into the case is going on.
Reports said that the woman's brother, Tanveer Ahmad Khan had submitted an application at the Police Post Soibug stating that his sister (name withheld), age 30 yrs left for the coaching classes on March 07 but didn’t return home.