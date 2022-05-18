Carpet workshop, two houses gutted in Bandipora blaze

Srinagar, May 18: A carpet workshop and a double-storey house were completely gutted in a mysterious fire incident in Sadunara village of Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday late evening, locals said.
Quoting the locals, news agency GNS reported that the fire broke out in the carpet workshop belonging to Mohd Ayoub Wagay and in a two-storey house of duo, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, and Shahbaz Ahmad Khan of Potu Mohalla, in Sadunara village.
Locals swung into action while firefighters too reached the spot and were engaged in dousing the flames. However, locals said carpets worth lakhs were completely destroyed and houses gutted in the mysterious fire incident.
They appealed administration to depute a team of officials to the spot to access the losses suffered by the owners and provide them early compensation. The cause of mysterious fire is yet to be ascertained.