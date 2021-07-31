Cart puller’s son becomes first in J&K to crack prestigious Indian Economic Service exam

Srinagar July 31: In August last year, when COVID-19 pandemic had brought life across the globe to a standstill, Tanveer Ahmad Khan, 23, from remote Nigeenpora village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, who was pursuing M Phil in Economics at the Institute of Developmental Studies, Kolkata at the time, rang up a guide from Kerala to learn some tips to crack the prestigious Indian Economic Service (IES)-2020 examination.

The guide, considerate of the mere 84 days to the all India level examination at the time coupled with an understandable pandemic induced stress, frankly told Tanveer to “just give it a try, you will get an idea (of the examination). Then you will make it the next time”.

The Economics wizard has not just simply qualified the examination, he has emerged as the 2nd topper in a selection list of a meager 15 candidates across India and the first to achieve the feat in the history of Kashmir!