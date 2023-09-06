Cases of water borne diseases on rise in Doda district

Doda, Sep 6: Cases of water borne diseases like Typhoid, Diarrhea, and Hepatitis A are in rise in Doda district.
Officials said the cases have been reported from different parts in the district. Subsequently, a joint team of the Health Department and Jal Shakti (PHE) Department Doda visited various water reservoirs in the Doda Town.
During the visit, the team collected water samples from the reservoirs for testing, which were later send to District Water Testing Laboratory and Department of Microbiology GMC Doda for microbiological, Chemical and physical quality parameters check.