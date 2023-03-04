Cash, narcotics recovery in Poonch big success for forces: DIG Rajouri-Poonch range

Poonch, Mar 4: Terming recovery of cash, narcotics and ammunition from house of a notorious narcotics smuggler in a village here as a major success for security forces, Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal said that the case is related to narco terrorism and more arrests are likely on forward and backward linkages.
He was addressing a press conference in District Police Lines Poonch in which SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra, Additional SP Mushim Ahmed and other police officers were present.
Dr Mughal said that on March 3 on a reliable input a search operation was launched by SOG Poonch alongwith 12 Kamaoun of 93 Brigade of Indian Army and CRPF 72 Battalion in general area of Sathra, Dana Dohian under police station Mandi.
“During search operation an information was received about the presence of narcotics, arms ammunition and illegal cash in the house of one Mohd Rafi @Rafi Lala son of Sher Mohd after which the house search was carried out in presence of Executive Magistrates First Class Mandi and Chandak, Lambardar, Chowkidaar and member panchayat.” DIG said.
During the search, Dr Mughal said, huge quantity of drugs that is seven kilograms of Heroin, one pistol, one pistol magazine, ten pistol bullets, seven SLR bullets, one khokri, one pouch and huge amount of cash amounting rupees two crore thirty lakhs seven thousand as well as 1,500 US Dollars have been seized.
A case in FIR 18/2023 has been registered in police station Mandi and investigation has been taken up. “Forward and backward linkages in the case are being probed and more arrests are likely,” he said.
Regarding Mohammad Rafi from whose house this recovery has been made, the DIG said that he was also involved in many FIRs and is presently booked under PSA and lodged in district jail Poonch.
He said the cases in which he stands booked are 14/2012 U/Ss 13/17/18/39/40 UAPA of Police Station Poonch, 73/2012 U/Ss 13/18/19/20/37 UAPA 7/25 Arms Act UAPA of Police Station Poonch, 177/2014 U/Ss 8/20 NDPS Act UAPA of Police Station Poonch.