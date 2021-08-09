CASO launched in north Kashmir's Sopore

Reports said that joint teams of Army, police and CRPF cordoned off main chowk Sopore, Tehsil road, main market Sopore, Shalpora and Khushal Matoo areas of and sealed all entry and exit points to these areas.

SP Sopore, Sudhanshu Verma while confirming the development, told Greater Kashmir that the search operation was launched following inputs about militant movement in these areas.



The CASO was going on in the area at the time this report was filed.