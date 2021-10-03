CASO underway in Bandipora woods

According to the officials, the search operation was launched this morning jointly by units of the army, paratroopers, Special Operations Group of J&K police and CRPF folowing inputs about the presence of militants in the woods.

The militants believed to be hiding in the forest area are said to be foreign with most of their local associates having been killed in recent gunfights in Bandipora.

Six militants both locals and foreigners have been killed in three gunfights since July this year in the district.