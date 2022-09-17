CAT bars JKSSB from finalising selection list of foresters

“In view of the facts and circumstances of the case, it is felt that in the interest of justice, it is directed that the respondents (authorities) shall not finalise the result of the said selection, till the final disposal of the present O.A( Original Application),” a bench of the CAT comprising D S Mahra, member (J) and Anand Mathur member and asked the authorities to file response to the plea within four weeks.

The JKSSB invited applications on July 27 this year, providing ‘10+2 or its equivalent with science subject’ as qualification for the post. The aggrieved candidates contend that the post of Foresters in the forest department was higher post than the post of Forest guard and being a technical post has to be filled up by appointing the candidates having qualification of BSC (Forestry)/DDR or MSC Forestry.

Advocate Arif Sikandar Mir, appearing for aggrieved candidates, argued that non-amending of the rules by the government was violation of the judgment of Jammu and Kashmir High Court passed on December 4, 2017.

He said that the High Court in the judgment has clearly recorded a statement by the senior Additional Advocate General that rules will be amended in six months. After hearing him, the CAT bench passed the order barring the JKSSB from finalizing the selection process till the O A was decided by it.