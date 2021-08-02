Cattle-lifter bear on prowl in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Aug 2: A cattle-lifter bear was on prowl on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir Ganderbal district throwing villagers into a tailspin.

The residents of the Haripora village of Ganderbal district, said the bear struck in the early hours of Monday morning, lifting its fifth prey from the village.

"It tore the iron window mesh of our cowshed and entered during the night.

"It lifted a calf and broke the shed's door from inside to escape with its prey", said Muhammad Shafi Bhat whose calf was lifted by the prowling bear.