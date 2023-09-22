CBC conducts 2-day outreach programme in Shopian over substance abuse

Shopian, Sep 21: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India on Thursday concluded a two day long Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP) at Shopian.
The ICOP organised at IM-Government Degree College, Shopian by CBC’s Field Office, Anantnag was aimed at public awareness about various public welfare schemes of the government which was done through a photo exhibition, informative standees, expert lectures and printed awareness material.
The concluding day of the outreach program was dedicated for awareness about the menace of substance abuse and various schemes for health and wellness of the people.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shopian, Tanushree was the chief guest on the occasion.
In her presidential address, the SSP commended CBC for organising the outreach programme and choosing substance abuse as the theme for awareness. She said that police are working with a two pronged strategy in the war against drug and substance abuse, whereby efforts are being made to reduce the demand for drugs by counseling and rehabilitating the addicts on one hand and stopping the supply of narcotic substances on the other.
She said that most of the addicts start using drugs and psychotropic substances under peer pressure or as an adventurous experiment and as such parents should keep an eye on who their wards are venturing with.
She impressed upon the people, especially youth, to look out for the early signs of substance abuse among their peers and family to counsel them and report cases to the police.