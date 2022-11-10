Kashmir

​CBI arrests 7 more persons in J&K police sub-inspector recruitment scam

​Case was registered in August against 33 accused
Representational Image
​Srinagar, Nov 10: The CBI on Thursday said that it arrested seven more persons ​accused of involvement​ in Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector recruitment case.

​Quoting a statement, news agency​ ​Kashmir News Observer ​reported that ​CBI has arrested seven​ persons including ​a ​head constable and constable of CRPF,​ an ​ ASI of J&K Police and ​some ​private persons involved in the scam.

​"T​he accused person were bei​​ng produced before the Court of CJM, Jammu," the statement said.​

The ​CBI had registered a case on 03.08.2022 on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)​.

​"The​ searches were earlier conducted at various locations in several states including J&K, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka at the premises of accused persons which led to recovery​ of a large number of incriminating documents and digital​ evidences," it said.

It added that out of 13 accused arrested earlier, ​nine ​are presently in judicial custody and ​four ​are in ​p​olice custody. "Further investigation is going on​," it said.

