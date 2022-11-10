​CBI arrests 7 more persons in J&K police sub-inspector recruitment scam

Srinagar, Nov 10: The CBI on Thursday said that it arrested seven more persons accused of involvement in Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector recruitment case.
Quoting a statement, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that CBI has arrested seven persons including a head constable and constable of CRPF, an ASI of J&K Police and some private persons involved in the scam.
"The accused person were being produced before the Court of CJM, Jammu," the statement said.
The CBI had registered a case on 03.08.2022 on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).
"The searches were earlier conducted at various locations in several states including J&K, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka at the premises of accused persons which led to recovery of a large number of incriminating documents and digital evidences," it said.
It added that out of 13 accused arrested earlier, nine are presently in judicial custody and four are in police custody. "Further investigation is going on," it said.