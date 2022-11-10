​Srinagar, Nov 10: The CBI on Thursday said that it arrested seven more persons ​accused of involvement​ in Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector recruitment case.

​Quoting a statement, news agency​ ​Kashmir News Observer ​reported that ​CBI has arrested seven​ persons including ​a ​head constable and constable of CRPF,​ an ​ ASI of J&K Police and ​some ​private persons involved in the scam.

​"T​he accused person were bei​​ng produced before the Court of CJM, Jammu," the statement said.​