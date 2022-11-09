CBI arrests four more persons in J&K police sub-inspector recruitment scam

Jammu, Nov 9: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four more persons involved in J&K Sub Inspector Recuritment Scam, official sources said on Wednesday.
These arrests, as per the sources, were made from Jammu and Punjab.
They said that the arrested include IRP constable, Vikas Sharma, CRPF constable, Atul Kumar and Tarsem Lal.
Yesterday, the CBI had searched seven locations in Jammu, Haryana and Punjab in the major recuritment scam. Four vehciles have also been seized by the CBI.