CBI arrests Revenue Deptt official in bribe case

New Delhi, Aug 13: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday said that they had arrested a Revenue Department official from Miran Sahib in Jammu district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.
A case has been registered on a complaint against the accused identified as Ajay Kumar on the allegations of demanding a bribe.
The victim alleged in the complaint that Kumar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing a 'fard' (property document) for land owned by him.
The bribe amount was to be paid in two installments of Rs 25,000 each. The CBI laid a trap and caught Kumar while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.
Cash worth Rs 2 lakh and a few documents were also recovered during searches that the CBI conducted at Kumar's premises. The accused is being produced on Saturday before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu.