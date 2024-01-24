CBI arrests SDH Sopore official in bribery case

Srinagar, Jan 24: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday arrested an official of Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Sopore in a bribery case related to issuance of date of birth certificate.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a case was registered on a complaint against an official working in the date of birth section of a SDH Sopore on the allegations of demanding bribe from the complainant for issuance of birth certificate in favour of his daughter.

The official said that the accused initially demanded a bribe of Rs 5000, which was reduced to Rs 3600 after negotiation.

He said that the CBI caught the accused after accepting a bribe of Rs 3600 from the complainant through an online transaction.