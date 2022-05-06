CBI conducts raid at RTO office in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 6: The anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Srinagar on Friday carried out a raid in the office of Regional Transport Office Srinagar in connection with alleged wrongdoings in the registration of outside vehicles.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the raid was conducted following complaints of wrongdoings by the officials of RTO Kashmir in fresh registration and re-registration of different types off vehicles from outside the state.
Incriminating documents and other related documents were seized by the CBI teams, sources said.
Sources further confirmed the nexus between touts and officials involved in the "large scale fraud going on from last many years" adding that many arrests are expected in the coming days.
While confirming the raid, RTO Kashmir said the raid was conducted by the CBI Srinagar today in the early hours and some documents were seized by the sleuths.
He further added that RTO officials are also assisting these teams.