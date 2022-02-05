CBI court grants bail to 2 former J&K bureaucrats in Roshni land 'scam'

A preliminary verification conducted by the J&K vigilance organisation into the allegation of irregularities committed in the transfer of state land in District Srinagar under Roshni Scheme has revealed that officers/officials of Revenue Department abused their official positions to confer undue pecuniary benefit to the occupants of State Land by arbitrarily fixing the price lower than the prevailing market rate of the area, incorrect categorization of occupants and conferment of ownership rights to non-entitled persons.

The investigation into the multi-crore scam was transferred to the CBI by the J&K high court.