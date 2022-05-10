CBI raids multiple places in alleged multi-crore J&K bank fraud case

Srinagar, May 10: The anti-corruption branch of the CBI Srinagar is carrying out searches at multiple locations at Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar in a case related to purchase of office space of approximately 65000 sq ft area by J&K Bank at Mumbai.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that the searches are being carried out simultaneously by CBI sleuths at the residences of Haseeb Drabu, then Chairman J&K Bank besides members of the Estates Committee of board of directors of the Bank including A.K. Mehta, then Executive Director, and the then Directors Mohammed lbrahim Shahdad and Vikrant Kuthiala.
It has been alleged that the members of Estate Committee of the board of directors received kickbacks in crores for facilitating the said deal.As per the KNO report, "incriminating documents, numerous bank account details, bank locker keys and other related documents were seized by the CBI" during today's raids.
J&K Bank officials confirmed the searches which were still going on when this report was filed.