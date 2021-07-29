CBI registers cases against two pvt firms, others for alleged illegal export of Shahtoosh shawls

Srinagar July 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation Thursday said it has registered two separate cases against two private firms based at Srinagar and Delhi and others including a proprietor of a private firm based at Srinagar for allegedly exporting shawls containing guard hair of rare Tibetan antelope Shahtoosh.

The export of such wild life material is prohibited under the provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

An official handout by the CBI said that following complaints from the respective Customs Departments, cases have been registered on the allegations of illegal export of 32 (26+6) shawls containing guard hair of the antelope.