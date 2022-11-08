CBI searches seven locations in Jammu, Haryana in J&K police sub-inspector recruitment scam

The statement read that searches were conducted at the premises of accused and others including at Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal.

It said that CBI had registered the instant case on 03.08.2022 on the request of Govt of J&K to investigate the allegations of irregularities in written examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on 27.03.2022 for recruitment of 1200 sub-Inspectors of J&K Police.

“In this case 13 accused including then Commandant of BSF, one then ASI & two then Constables of J&K Police; one then CRPF Constable; one Ex CRPF official; one then Teacher were earlier arrested,” it read.