CBI searches seven locations in Jammu, Haryana in J&K police sub-inspector recruitment scam

Srinagar, Nov 08: The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at several locations in Jammu and Haryana in connection with Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector recruitment scam case.
Quoting a statement, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), reported that CBI conducted searches at seven locations including Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari & Karnal, (both in Haryana) in the ongoing investigation of a case related to JKPSI recruitment scam.
The statement read that searches were conducted at the premises of accused and others including at Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal.
It said that CBI had registered the instant case on 03.08.2022 on the request of Govt of J&K to investigate the allegations of irregularities in written examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on 27.03.2022 for recruitment of 1200 sub-Inspectors of J&K Police.
“In this case 13 accused including then Commandant of BSF, one then ASI & two then Constables of J&K Police; one then CRPF Constable; one Ex CRPF official; one then Teacher were earlier arrested,” it read.
It added that searches were also earlier conducted at around 77 locations including the premises of the then Chairman & Controller of JKSSB. “A Cash of total Rs. 61.79 lakh (approx) was recovered.”
It said that during investigation, it was found that the question paper was allegedly leaked by the accused (resident of Rewari, who was arrested on 19.09.2022 and is in judicial custody) with the help of employee of the printing press.
“It was also alleged that the accused contacted touts based in J&K including Constables of J&K Police & CRPF for soliciting candidates who were charged amounts ranging from Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh(approx) for the paper.”
It further stated that the candidates were allegedly taken to Karnal in Haryana and question paper was provided to them at a hotel there.
“The leaked question paper was also allegedly provided to candidates at Gangyal & Jammu. Further investigation is continuing,” it said.