CBK challans nine persons for securing jobs in SKIMS on 'forged certificates'

Srinagar, July 21: Crime Branch Kashmir has produced chargesheet against nine persons for "fradulently getting jobs" in Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS), officials said on Friday.

In a statement, Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar [Crime Branch Kashmir] produced the charge-report in Case FIR No. 26/2015 u/Ss 420, 468, 471 & 120-B RPC against nine persons for their alleged involvement in fraudulently securing jobs in SKIMS Soura after having committed criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery of certificates etc.

The statement said that the case owes its origin to an official communication received by Crime Branch Kashmir from the Director, SKIMS Soura who complained that pursuant to SKIMS Soura order No. SIMS-23 (P) of 2015, among others, (i) Shakoor Ahmad Tantray S/o Mohammad Yousuf Tantray R/o Ponipora Kulgam; (ii) Mohammad Shahid Murtaza S/o Mohammad Shaban Dar R/o Wanpora Kulgam; (iii) Shazia Hassan D/o Gh. Hassan R/o Kulpora Srandoo Kulgam; (iv) Mudasir Bashir Sofi S/o Bashir Ahmad Sofi R/o Noorbagh Kulgam and (v) Shameem Ahmad Naik S/o Hamidullah Naik R/o Banimullah Kulgam were appointed as Nursing Orderlies subject to verification/ genuineness of their academic credentials/ D.O.B. certificates etc. "However, as per the verification report furnished by the Joint Secretary (Verification), J&K State Board of School Education, Kashmir it transpired that the academic/ D.O.B. certificates submitted by the above-named individuals were fake and forged. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 26 of 2015 came to be registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation was started to probe into the allegations," it said.