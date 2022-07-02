CBK charge sheets two in alleged fake appointment case

Earlier, the then Chief Conservator of Forest had intimated the CBK that one Ishfaq Hassan Dar son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar of Balhama Srinagar had produced a fake appointment order bearing No. 511 of FD/2013 dated 17.03.2013 purported to have been issued by Commissioner Secretary Forests Civil Secretariat Srinagar, showing himself posted at Block Forest Office Plantation City Urban Srinagar.

The youth later filed a petition before the High Court of J&K at Srinagar after which objections were called from the Conservator of Forest Kashmir. "The orders so produced by the said individual were verified from the office of Commissioner Secretary Forest J&K, Block South office plantation city Srinagar. Where from it surfaced that the orders are fake, subsequently Case FIR No. 05/2017 U/S 420, 468, 471, RPC was registered and investigation was set into motion,” the CBK said adding that during investigation, the case was proved against the accused Manzural Hassan Qadri.