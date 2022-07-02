CBK charge sheets two in alleged fake appointment case

Srinagar, Jul 2: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Saturday filed a final charge sheet against two accused persons before the court of 13th Finance Commission Mobile magistrate Srinagar for allegedly providing a fake appointment order to a complainant.
The charge sheet was filed in case FIR No. 05/2017 U/S 420, 419, 468,471,34 RPC of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against Manzural Hassan Qadri son of Gh Hassan Qadri of Pattan Baramulla and Abdul Majid Sofi son of Abdul Sattar Sofi of Chadoora Budgam before the Court of 13th Finance Commission Mobile Magistrate Srinagar, news agency KNO quoted a CBK spokesman saying.
Earlier, the then Chief Conservator of Forest had intimated the CBK that one Ishfaq Hassan Dar son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar of Balhama Srinagar had produced a fake appointment order bearing No. 511 of FD/2013 dated 17.03.2013 purported to have been issued by Commissioner Secretary Forests Civil Secretariat Srinagar, showing himself posted at Block Forest Office Plantation City Urban Srinagar.
The youth later filed a petition before the High Court of J&K at Srinagar after which objections were called from the Conservator of Forest Kashmir. "The orders so produced by the said individual were verified from the office of Commissioner Secretary Forest J&K, Block South office plantation city Srinagar. Where from it surfaced that the orders are fake, subsequently Case FIR No. 05/2017 U/S 420, 468, 471, RPC was registered and investigation was set into motion,” the CBK said adding that during investigation, the case was proved against the accused Manzural Hassan Qadri.
“It also surfaced that there are number of cases registered against the accused, who has cheated and defrauded number of innocent persons on the pretext of providing government jobs by impersonating himself as a high rank government official,” it added.