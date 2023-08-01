CBK chargesheets two persons for using fake revenue extracts to obtain loan

The statement stated that Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar) had received a communication from the Tehsildar (South) Srinagar along with enclosures which revealed that these accused individuals dishonesty and fraudulently prepared fake and forged revenue extracts and have produced the same before J&K Bank, Branch Unit Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar for obtaining a loan.

"The Bank authorities had referred the said revenue extracts to the complainant [Tehsildar (South) Srinagar] for authentication which on verification were found to be fake and forged. Accordingly, the instant Case was registered at P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2016 and investigation started, " it said.

"During investigation, the allegations levelled were substantiated and proved. As such, the charge-sheet has been presented against the accused persons before the Hon’ble Anti-Corruption Court, Srinagar for judicial determination", read the statement.