CBK files charge sheet against 6 persons for 12th class exam fraud

“The challan in Case FIR No. 65/2005 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471,201,120-B RPC of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against Ghulam Nabi Mir, Abdul Khaliq Dar, then the senior assistant BOSE, Late Mohammad Ramzan, then junior assistant BOSE, Late Mohammad Ashraf Khan, then Head assistant BOSE, Ali Mohammad Badyari, retired assistant secretary J&K BOSE and Late Mohammad Abdulllah Sofi, then Principal Govt. Higher Secondary School, Sogam Kupwara, before the court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Kralpora Kupwara,” the statement issued by the agency said.

The case was registered upon an information received through reliable sources that the officials of Education Department Kupwara, in league with officials of J&K BOSE sub-office Kupwara, were indulging in establishing examination centres for class 12th examination, after preparing fake and forged documents so as to enable undeserving candidates to appear in the examination.