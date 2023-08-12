CBK files charge-sheet against two persons for cheating, fraud

Srinagar, Aug 12: Crime Branch Srinagar on Saturday filed chargesheet against two persons including the one who is absconding for cheating and fraud.

Economic Offences Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) produced the chargesheet in Case FIR No. 27/2021 against Brij Nath Bhat, S/o Late Tara Chand Bhat, R/o Indira Nagar, Srinagar (a/p House No. 156, Amit Nagar, Muthi, District Jammu) and Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, S/o Abdul Ahad Sheikh, R/o Sichen Bannet, Beerwah, District Budgam before the Court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar for their alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 471 & 120-B of RPC.

In a statement, the agency said that the case owes its origin to a written complaint received in Crime Branch Kashmir wherein it was alleged that the accused Brij Nath Bhat along with Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh (land broker) had entered into an “agreement to sell” in respect of a plot of land ostensibly measuring 01 Kanal and 10 Marlas situated at Gulabh Bagh, Pandachh, Srinagar (recorded under Khasra No. 749/min; mutation No. 1554) to the complainant and his brother. Pursuant to said agreement, the complainant had transferred an amount of Rs. 47.20 lakh to the bank account of the accused Brij Nath Bhat. However, even after receiving the consideration amount in full, the accused persons had failed to transfer the land to the complainant. It was further alleged that the accused persons are absconding from their known addresses and have also changed their mobile phone numbers etc.