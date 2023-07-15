CBK files chargesheet against Kupwara resident accused of forging documents to obtain govt job

“Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S EOW, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) in the year 2022 and investigation started,” he said.

“During investigation it has been established that the accused availed all the benefits of a government employee after having been appointed on the basis of fake and forged certificates of 8th Class. The aforesaid acts on part of the accused individual has established cheating, fraud and forgery (offences punishable u/Ss 420, 468 & 471 RPC).”

“Investigation of the case was concluded as “proved” against said accused individual and Charge-report of the instant case has been produced before the Hon’ble Court for judicial determination.”