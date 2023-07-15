CBK files chargesheet against Kupwara resident accused of forging documents to obtain govt job

Srinagar, July 15: The Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar of Crime Branch Kashmir produced a charge-report against a Kupwara resident who allegedly forged his education documents to obtain a government job, officials said today.
“The charge report was produced in the case FIR No. 64 of 2022 before the Hon’bleCourt of Sub Judge Trehgam Kupwara against Qaisar-ud-Din Bajard, S/o Sai Mohammad Bajard, R/o Zirhama, Marhama, District Kupwara for his involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 468 & 471 RPC of P/S Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir),” said an official.
He said Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) had received a complaint alleging that Qaisar-ud-Din Bajard had managed to secure a government job as Jr. Lineman in Electric Maintenance Division Kupwara on the basis of fake and forged certificates/ documents.
“Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S EOW, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) in the year 2022 and investigation started,” he said.
“During investigation it has been established that the accused availed all the benefits of a government employee after having been appointed on the basis of fake and forged certificates of 8th Class. The aforesaid acts on part of the accused individual has established cheating, fraud and forgery (offences punishable u/Ss 420, 468 & 471 RPC).”
“Investigation of the case was concluded as “proved” against said accused individual and Charge-report of the instant case has been produced before the Hon’ble Court for judicial determination.”