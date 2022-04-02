CBK files chargesheet in court against couple

According to a press note of CBK, the chargesheet was filed against the couple, Tahir Amin Bahadur of Lakshmanpora Batamaloo and his wife Masrat Bilal Khan for cheating and grabbing the hard earned money of Mohammad Yousuf Khan of Gogjibagh Srinagar in a fraudulent and deceitful manner.

Crime Branch Kashmir received a written complaint from one Mohammad Yousuf Khan of Cherry Garden Gogjibagh Srinagar stating therein that he has rented out his annexy to Tahir Amin Bahadur and his wife. Masrat Bilal in August 2016. “Over a period of time the complainant loaned an amount of Rs 4, 33, 000 to the couple on humanitarian grounds as they pleaded to have suffered financial losses during the floods of Sep-2014. The duo purchased a four-wheeler and two-wheeler from the complainant and cheques which were given for payment bounced. The accused disappeared and could not be traced by the complainant,”the press note said.