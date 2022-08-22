CBK produces challans

Srinagar: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir produced Challan against Wiqar Manzoor Wani of Lidderwan Trehgam Kupwara in Case FIR No. 54 of 2018 U/S 420 RPC of Police Station Economic Offences Wing before the Court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar.

According to a press note, the case pertains to the cheating and grabbing complainant hard earned money on the pretext of providing admission to his daughter in PG course outside the state.

The case has been registered upon receipt of a written complaint, wherein it was alleged that Wiqar Manzoor Wani of Liderwan, Trehgam Kupwara was running a consultancy under the name and style of M/S HIIT at Parraypora Srinagar.

The complainant’s daughter had completed MBBS degree and approached the said consultancy for arranging admission of his daughter in PG. Course outside the State.

The non-complainant Wiqar Manzoor Wani promised admission to complainant’s daughter for which complainant paid an amount of Rs 10 lacs to him, but neither admission was arranged nor the money so paid returned.