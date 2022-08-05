CBK produces charge-sheet

Srinagar, Aug 5: The Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offence Wing) produced charge-sheet in case FIR No. 57/2021 U/S 420,468,471 RPC before the Court of City Judge (Sub Registrar) Srinagar.
According to a press note the charge-sheet is against Shabir Ahmad Shah son of Muhammad Nizam Ud Din Shah of Kalaroos in Kupwara
“The case owes its origin to a written communication preferred by Executive Engineer City Drainage Civil SMC Srinagar wherein it was alleged, that they have received a complaint against their employee Shabir Ahmad Shah to the effect that the employee has submitted an age and health certificate reflecting the date of birth (DOB) as 15.02.1969, when the actual date of birth of the said employee was 07.02.1959,”the press note added.
During the investigation it was proved that the accused in order to prolong his service concealed his academic records. The accused obtained the age and health certificate from the chief medical office Srinagar and submitted the same before the department.