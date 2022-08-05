CBK produces charge-sheet

According to a press note the charge-sheet is against Shabir Ahmad Shah son of Muhammad Nizam Ud Din Shah of Kalaroos in Kupwara

“The case owes its origin to a written communication preferred by Executive Engineer City Drainage Civil SMC Srinagar wherein it was alleged, that they have received a complaint against their employee Shabir Ahmad Shah to the effect that the employee has submitted an age and health certificate reflecting the date of birth (DOB) as 15.02.1969, when the actual date of birth of the said employee was 07.02.1959,”the press note added.