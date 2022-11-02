CBK produces charge sheet against Haryana resident in online cheating case

The instant case had been registered upon receipt of written complaint, wherein it was alleged by the complainant that he was cheated online by some fraudsters.

“The investigation conducted revealed that the complainant had been cheated by Sumit Kumar on the pretext that a Mobile Tower be installed and for the purpose of registration the complainant made to deposit a huge amount as registration fee.”

The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has once again advised the general public to be vigilant and never respond to any unknown messages, calls or requests.