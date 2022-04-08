CBK produces chargesheet against former bank employee in loan fraud case

As per a CBK spokesman, the charge sheet in case FIR No: 06/2009 U/S 420, 468, 471, 409, 201 RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir was filed before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir Srinagar against Zahoor Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Rasool a resident of New Colony, Saida Kadal Srinagar then working as Associate Executive in the said Bank for "fraudulently and dishonestly raising unauthorized loans and using the amount so withdrawn for personal uses and share trading".

The Crime Branch Kashmir had received a complaint from Branch Head J&K Bank Residency Road Srinagar wherein it was stated that on the basis of Preliminary Enquiry conducted by the Bank, it was established that the accused had dishonestly and fraudulently raised eight unauthorized loans against the deposits which do not exist in Bank records. These loans were raised in the name of staff members, his brothers and sisters by the accused who used the amount drawn therein for personnel use etc the CBK said.

Accordingly, a Case FIR No. 06/2009 U/S 409, 420, 468, 471 RPC was registered in P/S CBK on 03.03.2009 and investigation taken up. "During the course of investigation, it was established that staff loan accounts have been opened fraudulently without completing prescribed formalities by the accused particularly in the name of his close relatives and colleagues through use of their user passwords without their knowledge deceitfully and dishonestly in the capacity of System manager and Advance manager of the said Branch due to flaws of the then newly introduced B2K software System and non-existence of message alert mechanism, which was exploited by accused to commit these fraudulent actions/transactions, " the CBK said.